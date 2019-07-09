Reviewing Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Seacor Holdings Inc. has 95.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|9.20%
|4.10%
|Industry Average
|2.46%
|56.64%
|9.33%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|43
|14.17
|Industry Average
|51.94M
|2.11B
|66.36
Seacor Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|1.81
|1.94
|2.58
As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|2.22%
|5.1%
|0.04%
|-7.9%
|-12.88%
|21.97%
|Industry Average
|3.82%
|9.20%
|13.15%
|15.71%
|75.82%
|39.00%
For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
Seacor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seacor Holdings Inc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.78 shows that Seacor Holdings Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Seacor Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Seacor Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Seacor Holdings Inc.
