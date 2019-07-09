Reviewing Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seacor Holdings Inc. has 95.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.20% 4.10% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. N/A 43 14.17 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Seacor Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seacor Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Seacor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.78 shows that Seacor Holdings Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Seacor Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Seacor Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Seacor Holdings Inc.