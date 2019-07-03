Reviewing Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)’s and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s results

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 43 1.01 N/A 3.19 14.17 Apergy Corporation 36 1.99 N/A 1.18 31.66

Table 1 highlights Seacor Holdings Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apergy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Seacor Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seacor Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Apergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Apergy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seacor Holdings Inc. and Apergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Apergy Corporation is $50, which is potential 57.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seacor Holdings Inc. and Apergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 93% respectively. 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97% Apergy Corporation -2.86% -8.26% 5.44% -1.6% -4.52% 38.18%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Apergy Corporation

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Seacor Holdings Inc.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.