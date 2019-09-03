Reviewing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)’s and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.42 N/A 1.44 18.76 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.42 N/A 2.18 15.86

In table 1 we can see Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Southside Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southside Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.9 beta means Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s volatility is 10.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Southside Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Southside Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00 Southside Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 24.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Southside Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 54.2%. About 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has weaker performance than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.