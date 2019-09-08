Reviewing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)’s and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s results

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.43 N/A 1.44 18.76 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.80 N/A 1.40 12.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Colony Bankcorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Colony Bankcorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $29, with potential upside of 24.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Colony Bankcorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 14.9% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has weaker performance than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.