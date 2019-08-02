Reviewing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)’s and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s results

Since Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 27 4.85 N/A 1.44 18.76 City Holding Company 76 5.62 N/A 4.70 16.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and City Holding Company. City Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is presently more expensive than City Holding Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and City Holding Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. City Holding Company on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and City Holding Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00 City Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 19.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares and 67.2% of City Holding Company shares. 1% are Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of City Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was less bullish than City Holding Company.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.