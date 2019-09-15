Reviewing SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s results

Both SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.72 N/A -1.21 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.40 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that SeaChange International Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor the Rubicon Project Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. SeaChange International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SeaChange International Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the Rubicon Project Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential downside of -0.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 68.4% respectively. 6.2% are SeaChange International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has weaker performance than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.