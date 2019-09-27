Reviewing SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 -1.89 25.93M -1.21 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 67 -1.48 35.57M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 1,054,450,815.34% -68.7% -51.7% PROS Holdings Inc. 52,852,897.47% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SeaChange International Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PROS Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $69, with potential upside of 16.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 97.14% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. was less bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

PROS Holdings Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.