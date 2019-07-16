Reviewing SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 1 1.11 N/A -1.06 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.10 N/A -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaChange International Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta means SeaChange International Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s beta is -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival PAR Technology Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. SeaChange International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SeaChange International Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 26.58% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 59.6% respectively. About 4.5% of SeaChange International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance while PAR Technology Corporation has 17.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PAR Technology Corporation beats SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.