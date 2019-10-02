Reviewing SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 3 -1.90 25.93M -1.21 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 7 0.00 88.84M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights SeaChange International Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 1,033,644,263.73% -68.7% -51.7% MobileIron Inc. 1,263,726,884.78% -81.6% -22.1%

Risk & Volatility

SeaChange International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, MobileIron Inc.’s beta is 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, MobileIron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. SeaChange International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SeaChange International Inc. and MobileIron Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively MobileIron Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 23.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are SeaChange International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has stronger performance than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

MobileIron Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.