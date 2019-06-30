Reviewing SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s results

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 1 0.94 N/A -1.06 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.42 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights SeaChange International Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SeaChange International Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of SeaChange International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. SeaChange International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.