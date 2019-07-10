Reviewing SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s results

As Application Software companies, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 1 0.90 N/A -1.06 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 11 2.48 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and Cloudera Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SeaChange International Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cloudera Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. SeaChange International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SeaChange International Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Cloudera Inc.’s potential upside is 213.11% and its average target price is $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and Cloudera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 50.6% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. Competitively, Cloudera Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17% Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has stronger performance than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

Cloudera Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.