Reviewing Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)’s and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s results

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 35 4.29 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Seabridge Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.13 shows that Seabridge Gold Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s beta is 0.04 which is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seabridge Gold Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Seabridge Gold Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Seabridge Gold Inc. has a consensus price target of $24.6, and a 54.04% upside potential. Competitively Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a consensus price target of $39.93, with potential downside of -2.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Seabridge Gold Inc. seems more appealing than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares and 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares. 28.8% are Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. has weaker performance than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats Seabridge Gold Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.