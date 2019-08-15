Reviewing Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)’s and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s results

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 46 6.56 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seabridge Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -6.7% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.13 beta means Seabridge Gold Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s beta is -0.4 which is 140.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seabridge Gold Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Seabridge Gold Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Seabridge Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00

$24.6 is Seabridge Gold Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 75.34%. Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s consensus price target is $55.75, while its potential downside is -4.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Seabridge Gold Inc. appears more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seabridge Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited are owned by institutional investors at 42.1% and 78.1% respectively. 28.8% are Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. has weaker performance than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Summary

Seabridge Gold Inc. beats Agnico Eagle Mines Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.