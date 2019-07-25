Reviewing Seaboard Corporation (SEB)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s results

We are contrasting Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard Corporation 4,084 0.73 N/A 18.91 232.98 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seaboard Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seaboard Corporation and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of Seaboard Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 78.33% are Seaboard Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaboard Corporation 4% -0.07% 16.02% 23.44% 9.48% 24.55% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year Seaboard Corporation has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.