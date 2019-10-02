Reviewing Seaboard Corporation (SEB)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard Corporation 4,149 0.00 N/A 18.91 215.80 Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39

Table 1 highlights Seaboard Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Seaboard Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Seaboard Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Seaboard Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seaboard Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gores Holdings III Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Seaboard Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seaboard Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 44.5%. Seaboard Corporation’s share held by insiders are 78.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Seaboard Corporation has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Seaboard Corporation beats Gores Holdings III Inc.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.