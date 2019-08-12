Reviewing SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)’s and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s results

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 239.39 N/A -0.65 0.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 3.68 N/A -4.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SCYNEXIS Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -122.4% -50.7%

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. SCYNEXIS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SCYNEXIS Inc. and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 320.56%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.2 consensus price target and a 246.88% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that SCYNEXIS Inc. seems more appealing than Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.47% 3.99% -1.26% -29.58% -73.41% -26.7%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc. had bullish trend while Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SCYNEXIS Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its portfolio also comprises of Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The companyÂ’s products under development include ADS-4101, a chrono-synchronous lacosamide therapy that has completed first Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.