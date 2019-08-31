Reviewing SCWorx Corp. (WORX)’s and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s results

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 5 5.09 N/A -4.58 0.00 HealthStream Inc. 27 3.29 N/A 0.41 69.56

Demonstrates SCWorx Corp. and HealthStream Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SCWorx Corp. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, HealthStream Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. HealthStream Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Ratings

SCWorx Corp. and HealthStream Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 HealthStream Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HealthStream Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 10.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of SCWorx Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of HealthStream Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% are SCWorx Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.9% of HealthStream Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. has stronger performance than HealthStream Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HealthStream Inc. beats SCWorx Corp.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.