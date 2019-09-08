Reviewing SCWorx Corp. (WORX)’s and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s results

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) compete with each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 5 5.02 N/A -4.58 0.00 Evolent Health Inc. 10 0.82 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SCWorx Corp. and Evolent Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SCWorx Corp. and Evolent Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7%

Liquidity

SCWorx Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Evolent Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Evolent Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

SCWorx Corp. and Evolent Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Evolent Health Inc.’s potential upside is 215.13% and its consensus target price is $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SCWorx Corp. and Evolent Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 89.4%. Insiders held roughly 22.7% of SCWorx Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Evolent Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. -0.26% -27.9% -39.75% -29.76% 3.61% 25.16% Evolent Health Inc. -0.44% -12.9% -49.71% -60.33% -66.07% -65.81%

For the past year SCWorx Corp. has 25.16% stronger performance while Evolent Health Inc. has -65.81% weaker performance.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.