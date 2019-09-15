Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 SEI Investments Company 55 5.64 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Scully Royalty Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than SEI Investments Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Scully Royalty Ltd. and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

Scully Royalty Ltd. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scully Royalty Ltd. are 3.7 and 3.3. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SEI Investments Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 71.1% respectively. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Scully Royalty Ltd.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.