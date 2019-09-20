Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.34 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.