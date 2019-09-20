Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.34
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.