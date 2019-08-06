Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.08 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Scully Royalty Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Scully Royalty Ltd. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 30.17%. Insiders owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.