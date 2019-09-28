Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scully Royalty Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 67,795,210.57% 38.7% 29% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 36.33% respectively. Insiders owned 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. Competitively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.