Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

Both Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scully Royalty Ltd. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Risk and Volatility

Scully Royalty Ltd. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. In other hand, Jupai Holdings Limited has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scully Royalty Ltd. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Jupai Holdings Limited is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Scully Royalty Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jupai Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 23%. Insiders held 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has 166.54% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.