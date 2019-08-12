Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scully Royalty Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 12.03%. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.