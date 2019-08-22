Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 7.01 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scully Royalty Ltd. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.