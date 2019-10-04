Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.49 20.41M 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,991,596.64% 38.7% 29% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,394,748.76% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Focus Financial Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.5 average target price and a 70.84% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 20.9%. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Scully Royalty Ltd.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.