Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scully Royalty Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.