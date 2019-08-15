Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Scully Royalty Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Summary
Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.