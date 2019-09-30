Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.73 N/A 1.15 15.79

In table 1 we can see Scully Royalty Ltd. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Scully Royalty Ltd. is presently more affordable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,246,051.54% 38.7% 29% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.