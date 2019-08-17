Reviewing Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Ashford Inc. 47 0.32 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Ashford Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ashford Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Scully Royalty Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ashford Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Scully Royalty Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Ashford Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Scully Royalty Ltd. are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Ashford Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Scully Royalty Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ashford Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scully Royalty Ltd. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 20.5%. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 20.9%. Comparatively, 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. has 166.54% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Ashford Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.