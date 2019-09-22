Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.