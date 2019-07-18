Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 163.61 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.