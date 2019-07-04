Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.15 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.