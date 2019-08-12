Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see scPharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.