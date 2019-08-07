Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.47 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.3% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.