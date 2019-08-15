Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.