Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.