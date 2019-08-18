Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

This is a contrast between scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.67, with potential upside of 159.63%.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 76.5%. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.