Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.80 N/A -4.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 25.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.