Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,400,313.97% -36.7% -30.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.