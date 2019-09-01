Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.