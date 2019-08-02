Reviewing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.82 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 107.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.