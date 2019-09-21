Reviewing Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s results

Both Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 25 2.31 N/A -4.62 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 11 0.10 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Top Ships Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Top Ships Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Top Ships Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Top Ships Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Top Ships Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 16.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares and 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. shares. 3.2% are Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.44% are Top Ships Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc. has 48.92% stronger performance while Top Ships Inc. has -54.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Top Ships Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.