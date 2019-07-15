Reviewing Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 23 2.39 N/A -4.62 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.38 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 2.34 beta and it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -0.03% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. with average target price of $29.5. Competitively the average target price of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is $1, which is potential -23.66% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Scorpio Tankers Inc. seems more appealing than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 75.1%. About 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -7.46% -14.48% -5.34% -36.08% -57.68% 2.48%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.