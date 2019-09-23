Reviewing Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s results

This is a contrast between Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 25 2.29 N/A -4.62 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 18 2.66 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Limited’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Golar LNG Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 17.90%. Golar LNG Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 62.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Golar LNG Limited is looking more favorable than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc. had bullish trend while Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Golar LNG Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.