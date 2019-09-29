Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 6 0.00 36.50M 0.34 17.57 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.44 50.89M 0.16 13.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc. Safe Bulkers Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is presently more expensive than Safe Bulkers Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 591,572,123.18% 2.7% 1.4% Safe Bulkers Inc. 2,618,876,080.69% 3.4% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Safe Bulkers Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 16.4%. Insiders owned 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.