Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|1.79
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|1
|1.16
|N/A
|-6.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.2%
|-0.6%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.3 beta means Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Performance Shipping Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Performance Shipping Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 0.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Performance Shipping Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.3% and 0.7%. Insiders held 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. Comparatively, Performance Shipping Inc. has 21.21% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-4.1%
|4.91%
|11.34%
|-18.03%
|-37.05%
|-11.21%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|-5.93%
|-5.93%
|30.59%
|-33.53%
|-35.47%
|70.77%
For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance while Performance Shipping Inc. has 70.77% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Performance Shipping Inc.
