Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.79 N/A -0.15 0.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -6.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.3 beta means Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Performance Shipping Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Performance Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 0.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Performance Shipping Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.3% and 0.7%. Insiders held 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. Comparatively, Performance Shipping Inc. has 21.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -4.1% 4.91% 11.34% -18.03% -37.05% -11.21% Performance Shipping Inc. -5.93% -5.93% 30.59% -33.53% -35.47% 70.77%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance while Performance Shipping Inc. has 70.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Performance Shipping Inc.