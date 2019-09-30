Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s results

We are comparing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 6 0.00 36.50M 0.34 17.57 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.00 58.80M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 591,572,123.18% 2.7% 1.4% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 3,427,971,783.36% 4% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 76.9%. About 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was less bullish than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.