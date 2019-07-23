Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 40.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 37.66% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% -1.20% -0.60% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

With average target price of $6, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a potential downside of -7.98%. As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Based on the results shown earlier, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -4.1% 4.91% 11.34% -18.03% -37.05% -11.21% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has -11.21% weaker performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s competitors have 28.57% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Competitively, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.