Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s results

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 6 0.00 36.50M 0.34 17.57 Globus Maritime Limited 2 0.00 2.18M -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 595,432,300.16% 2.7% 1.4% Globus Maritime Limited 101,788,299.01% -6% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, Globus Maritime Limited’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.7% of Globus Maritime Limited are owned by institutional investors. 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.9% are Globus Maritime Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 8.68% stronger performance while Globus Maritime Limited has -23.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Globus Maritime Limited.