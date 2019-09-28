Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)’s and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s results

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|6
|0.00
|36.50M
|0.34
|17.57
|Globus Maritime Limited
|2
|0.00
|2.18M
|-0.78
|0.00
Demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|595,432,300.16%
|2.7%
|1.4%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|101,788,299.01%
|-6%
|-2.8%
Risk & Volatility
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, Globus Maritime Limited’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.7% of Globus Maritime Limited are owned by institutional investors. 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.9% are Globus Maritime Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-7.54%
|18.31%
|7.51%
|29.25%
|-16.53%
|8.68%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|-12.35%
|-6.38%
|-25.68%
|-34.52%
|-51.1%
|-23.61%
For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 8.68% stronger performance while Globus Maritime Limited has -23.61% weaker performance.
Summary
On 10 of the 10 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Globus Maritime Limited.
