Reviewing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (SLTB)’s and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s results

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 (NYSE:SLTB) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.37 N/A 0.86 14.26

Demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Golar LNG Partners LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.00% 0% 0% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 shares are held by institutional investors while 34.4% of Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 0.08% 0.42% 0.5% 0.19% -0.51% 0.9% Golar LNG Partners LP 3.39% -4.91% -9.57% -15.29% -41.7% 12.87%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 was less bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 7.5 SR NT 19 on 7 of the 8 factors.